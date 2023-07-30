Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the Bola Tinubu administration on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called on civil society organisations (CSOs) across the states to join in the upcoming nationwide strike

The strike is meant to protest the high cost of living in the country, and the NLC has asked Nigerians to be fully ready

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised people to stock their homes with food items ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike.

The strike is intended to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and the worrying cost of living in the country, The Nation newspaper reported on Sunday, July 30.

Strike: "Be prepared, Nigerians", NLC official

The NLC noted that the warning had become necessary due to the fact that the strike would cripple the entire country.

Chris Onyeka, the Assistant General Secretary of the NLC, said in an interview with The Punch that citizens should also avoid unimportant movements so they'll not be stranded.

Onyeka said:

“Nigerians should be prepared. That’s what we are saying.

"Being prepared means you have to stock food in your house and be economical with your movement at this particular point in time so as to avoid being stranded.

"It is going to be a nationwide mass protest and we are sure that it will affect every corner of the country.

"We are seriously mobilising across the nation.”

Nationwide strike looms as Nigeria Labour Congress announces date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government gave a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-people policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

President Tinubu’s FG, NLC, TUC, in emergency meeting

Legit.ng also reported that the representatives of the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the organised labour.

The Labour Union comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently in an emergency meeting with the FG's committee, at the Presidential Villa.

