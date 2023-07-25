Oby Ezekwesili has urged operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to "stop embarrassing" themselves over Godwin Emefiele's trial

The former minister described the action of DSS operatives in rearresting the suspended CBN governor as shameful

Ezekwesili urged the DSS to immediately apologise to the people for daring to take Nigerians for a ride

Former Minister of Education of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili has condemned the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi over the arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Godwin Emefiele over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Ezekwesili said Bichi has publicly advertised that he is a close friend of President Bola Tinubu and he thinks the IQ of average Nigerians is low.

Ezekwesili slams DSS for rearresting Emefiele in court.

Source: Twitter

Reacting via her Twitter handle @obyezeks, on Tuesday, July 25, she urged DSS to tell Nigerians the truth about the ongoing trial of Emefiele.

The social commentator described the rearrest of Emefiele as a shame, adding that "predatory political class will always ruin everything they touch- whether citizens, public treasury, processes, institutions, media etc."

She ordered DSS to immediately apologize to Nigerians for daring to take citizens for a ride.

