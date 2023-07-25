Reno Omokri has reacted after DSS officers rearrested suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele in court

Omokri pleaded for mercy on behalf of Emefiele while urging those in government to think about the ups and downs of life

DSS operatives rearrested Emefiele in court after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikeja in Lagos granted him bail

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to show mercy on the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after he was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Omokri said “mercy is a precious virtue in both Christianity and Islam” and urged those in power to be mindful of the up and down of life.

Reno Omokri pleads with President Tinubu after suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele was rearrested in court. Photo Credits: @renoomokri/@TheCableng

Source: Twitter

The social media critic stated this on Tuesday, July 25 via his Twitter handle @renoomokri

He wrote:

"Emefiele Rearrested In Court By The DSS? President Tinubu, You Are Already President, Please Sow Mercy So You Can Reap It When You Need It!"

Omokri added:

"On this Emefiele matter, I urge the powers that be to realise that life is like a wheel. The parts that are down today may be up tomorrow when the wheel spins. And the One Who spins the wheel is God. Let us be mindful of that. Mercy is a precious virtue in both Christianity and Islam."

Tension As DSS rearrests Emefiele despite court’s bail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, July 25, re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

