Suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has been sent to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who gave the order said Emefiele would be held in prison pending the perfection of his bail

Emefiele was arraigned at Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos over alleged ‘Illegal possession of firearms

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has sent the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The Presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo, said Emefiele should be held in prison pending the perfection of his bail, Business Day reported.

BREAKING: Court Sends Godwin Emefiele to Ikoyi Prison. Photo Credit: @theCableng

Source: Twitter

Justice Oweibo has earlier granted the suspended CBN governor bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

Emefiele has been in DSS custody for six weeks after his arrest and suspension as CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The judge granted bail to Emefiele after rejecting the Federal Government’s claim that the suspended CBN governor was a flight risk.

The court ruled that the FG failed to provide any facts to support its claim

Emefiele's counsel, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had earlier pleaded with the court to grant his client bail.

Emefiele appears in court over ‘Illegal possession of firearms’, video emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

Emefiele arrived around 9:20 am. His lawyers arrived earlier.

Guilty or Not? Suspended CBN Governor Emefiele Speaks in Court

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has pleaded not guilty to the alleged gun possession charge filed against him by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele arrived at the court premises at around 9:20 am on Tuesday, July 25, at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

"I hope he doesn't faint": Nigerians react as video shows moment Godwin Emefiele appears in court

Nigerians have reacted following the arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Emefiele is in court over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source: Legit.ng