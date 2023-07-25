The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was brought to the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

Emefiele arrived around 9:20 am. His lawyers arrived earlier, The Nation reported.

DSS finally produces Emefiele in court

The Cable also reported on the development.

Channels Television's digital arm published a video showing Emefiele arriving in the court.

Legit.ng reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting the embattled financial expert.

Emefiele is scheduled to be arraigned before Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, over alleged possession of firearms.

The 61-year-old is to stand trial on a two-count charge which accuses him of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence on June 15.

The prosecutors maintained that the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which was contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Kingdom Okere, the Convener, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, said in a recent interview on Arise Television that what was found in Emefiele's house during the raid was just N300,000 cash.

Since his suspension by President Tinubu, Emefiele has remained in the custody of the secret police, and the DSS recently disclosed that he would be charged with possessing illegal guns.

Emefiele was charged to court by the DSS.

Peter Afunanya, the service spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

