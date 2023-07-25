Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the federal high court in Lagos state has granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, bail

Embattled Emefiele had been charged by the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged gun possession

After the bail application was filed by Emefiele’s lawyers, led by Joseph Daudu, the court granted their wish

Ikoyi, Lagos state - A federal high court in Lagos has granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the sum of N20 million.

In a ruling on Tuesday, July 25, Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, said the charges against Emefiele are bailable, The Cable reported.

The bail was granted with one surety, The Nation newspaper also reported.

Earlier, Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal possession of firearms preferred against him.

The judge rejected the federal government’s claim that Emefiele was a flight risk. He also ruled that the government failed to provide facts to support its claim.

Emefiele, 61, had filed the application through his team of counsel led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial. Emefiele arrived around 9:20 am.

His lawyers arrived earlier.

Channels Television's digital arm published a video showing Emefiele arriving in the court.

Legit.ng also reported that Emefiele was charged to court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Peter Afunanya, the service spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

A few hours after the court order, Afunanya disclosed that the embattled CBN governor had been charged to court to comply with the court order.

