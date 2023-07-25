The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has pleaded not guilty to the alleged gun possession charge filed against him by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Emefiele arrived at the court around 9:20am

Emefiele is standing trial on a two-count charge which accuses him of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence on June 15 .

The Federal Government, which is prosecuting him, maintained that the offence was contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which was contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Source: Legit.ng