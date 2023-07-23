Governor Obaseki's convoy got stranded at the RCC junction on Sapele Road, Benin, Edo state, due to heavy flooding, which made the road impassable

A viral video of the incident showed a background voice attributing the situation to the failure of leaders to address the needs of the people

The Edo state governor confirmed the incident and expressed frustration over the neglect of the Benin-Sapele Road and the lack of attention from the federal government

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Godwin Obaseki's convoy was stranded at the RCC junction on Sapele Road, Benin, Edo state after a heavy flood made the road unpassable.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki was stranded at the RCC junction on Sapele Road, Benin, Edo state, due to heavy flood. Photo credits: @d_problemsolver, @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, a background voice was heard saying (in pidgin English) it is payback time for leaders who fail to take needed action to help the people.

"When we told the government to fix the road, they were busy filling the potholes with broken blocks. They think they are suffering the masses. Now it is payback time as the masses are not the only ones suffering the collapse of this road.

"The governor is the one inside the vehicle but it has stopped moving. This is his vehicle, he cannot come down as he is ashamed. Everyone (both the poor and the rich) is feeling the brunt of bad policies in the country," the voice said..

The stranded convoy, after a while, was seen moving away from the flooded part of the road.

Stranded convoy: Governor Obaseki reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki, according to a report by The Punch, has confirmed the development in a statement released on Sunday, July 23.

"I was on Sapele Road recently. After the heavy downpour, the road was impassable. What is going on in Benin-Sapele Road is scandalous.

"I don't think that any region where the oil resources that sustain the country come from should be neglected. We have done everything possible.

"We don't know what to do again to draw the attention of the federal government to these roads," the statement read.

