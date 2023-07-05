Nigerians have been warned of an impending huge flood in several states and communities of the federation

A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent, and when a hazardous weather event would most likely be experienced

Last year (2022), the floods in Nigeria displaced over 1.4 million people, killed over 603 people, and injured more than 2,400 persons, according to FG's data

FCT, Abuja - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed several states and communities it said may witness heavy rainfall that would most likely lead to flooding.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, residents of the listed areas should brace up for flooding from Tuesday, July 4 to Saturday, July 8.

14 states may witness heavy rainfall from July 4 to 8, NEMA warns

According to Daily Trust, Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to prevent the loss of lives and property.

The Cable also reported that Farinloye thanked the flood early warning system (FEWS) central hub of the federal ministry of environment in Abuja, for sharing the advance warning.

The full list of the areas are listed below:

1) Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada

2) Delta: Okwe

3) Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

4) Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

5) Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi

6) Jigawa: Gwaram

7) Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora

8) Plateau: Langtang, Shendam

9) Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

10) Kaduna: Kachia

11) Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

12) Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

13) Borno State: Briyel

14) Kwara: Jebba

