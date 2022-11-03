President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has been commended for efforts made to alleviate the challenges of victims of flooding across Nigeria

The commendation was handed to the president by the youths of the Niger Delta region who have also been affected by the flood

According to the youths, the president through the National Emergency Management Agency has continued to supply relief materials to victims of floods in the region

The recent flooding incidents have ravaged key areas of Nigeria and left many devasted or internally displaced.

With this youths from the Niger Delta have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the numerous humanitarian interventions in the region.

Youths of Niger Delta have commended the efforts of President Buhari and NEMA in alleviating challenges faced by victims of flooding. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

These youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta Progressive Youth Forum said that the President Buhari-led administration has shown its value for human life by making sacrificial efforts to ameliorate the recent devastating effect caused by the flooding.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, November 2, Richard Egbe who led the youths said about 5,200 victims in the Niger Delta have received the grace of a new hope following interventions by NEMA.

Egbe said NEMA DG, Ahmed Habib, was on the ground in the region to supervise the distribution of relief materials to affected persons.

His words:

"He saw to the donation of relief materials being carried out in different locations most affected by the flood, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

"The relief materials donated by NEMA are 115 metric tonnes of maize, the equivalent of 6,100 bags of 70kg grains, 99.7 Metric Tones of Sorghum which is the equivalent of 2,774 bags of 60kg and 85.7 Metric Tons of Garri amounting to 2,948 bags of 20kg."

NEMA continues to cushion the challenges of the people

Other items received by Niger from NEMA to cushion the devastating effects of floods include rice, beans, groundnut oil, children's wear, mats and clothing materials valued at several millions of naira.

Egbe also expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his swift intervention through the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management and NEMA.

He said it is easing to know that government can stand with the people in such a time of disastrous happenings.

He, however, appealed to the state emergency management agencies to imbibe the spirit of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties towards ensuring that affected citizens affected are properly taken care of.

