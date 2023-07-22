President Bola Tinubu's proposed conditional cash transfer to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal might not be the best option

MS Ingawa, a public commentator, maintained that the conditional cash transfer could lead to inflation in the country

According to Ingawa, the best option for the government to do was to procure transport vehicles in congested cities and subsidise transport fares for people through the vehicles

Katsina, Katsina - President Bola Tinubu's "subsidy is gone" declaration on the day he took the oath of office, May 29, has got things rolling with prices of commodities flying up in the country.

The president appeared to have swung into action as he immediately constituted the national economic council (NEC) headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima. At the same time, the 36 governors of the federation are prominent council members.

The NEC, on Thursday, July 20, rolled out palliative to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on many Nigerians and one such is the conditional cash transfer to poor and vulnerable families in Nigeria.

President Tinubu's cash transfer palliative will increase inflation

However, there are concerns that the conditioner cash transfer might not be the best option to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, as MS Ingawa, a public commentator, spoke with Legit.ng, posited that the move could lead to another inflation.

Ingawa, an engineer, maintained that the government should instead roll out transport vehicles for commuters and subsidise the cost of transportation, warning that the proposed cash transfer may not be the best option.

He said:

"The best palliative is the Procurement of transport vehicles especially for congested cities at subsidized rates.

"Cash will only end up raising inflation and plunging people into more poverty"

