A car thief suspect, Meshach Isinugo a.k.a Big Shark, said he didn't steal the Mercedes Benz GLB 250 vehicle worth

25-year-old said he only drove the N55 Benz car to Delta State from Abuja without the permission of the car dealer

Big Shark claimed he took the car to Ughelli in Delta State when he could not reach the car dealer after the test-drive exercise

FCT, Abuja - A 25-year-old, Meshach Isinugo a.k.a Big Shark, who was arrested by the police for stealing a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 vehicle worth over N55m from a car dealer, Mohammed Manga, in Abuja has shared his side of the story.

As reported by The Punch, Isinugo denied stealing a Mercedes Benz, claiming that he only drove the car from Abuja to Delta State when he couldn’t reach the car dealer on the phone after the test-driving exercise in the Garki area of Abuja.

Meshack Isinugo says he didn't steal the N55m Benz car. Photo Credit: @Brightgoldenboy

Source: Twitter

Narrating his side of the story, Big Shark said:

“I was arrested on July 6 for car theft after I was tracked by the police. Actually, I moved the car, from Abuja to Delta State.

“I didn’t steal the car, but it was not mine. What happened was that I got the owner’s contact from an online platform (name withheld). He posted the car’s picture on the platform, putting it up for sale. When I called him to indicate an interest, he told me to come for the car inspection. He was also Abuja-based and the location he invited me to was at Garki.

“I saw the car, and the intending seller put the price at N58 million. I offered to pay N30 million and he said I should test-drive it so that I would know the value of what I was pricing. He gave me the car key and sat on the passenger seat.

“When we got to a filling station, he asked me to pull over as he needed to buy fuel for the car. He told me to wait so that he would go and get some cash to buy the fuel. I waited for his return for three hours but he was nowhere to be found, and I was already causing a queue at the filling station. I called his line several times but it was switched off. It was already dusk so I drove to my residence at almost 8 pm. My phone had gone flat then, so I charged it when I got home and called him again. His line was switched off.

“The following day, I drove down to Delta for a business. That same day, I saw my picture that he posted on the internet, calling me a car thief. His call also came in and he told me he had informed the police and they were tracking the car. This made me to be mad at him. It was crazy. I switched off my line known to him and started using my other line.

“My uncle saw me with the car and he asked me about it. I told him how the car came by and he got mad and slapped me. He said he would not allow me to drive the car but would report it at a police station. I ran from him because he assaulted me. I was eventually arrested in Benin, Edo State. I didn’t steal the car; I only drove it from Abuja to Delta. If I were the car dealer, I would just look for a way to get the car back. That would work.”

