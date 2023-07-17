A car dealer has made a detailed video on the process people can go through to buy and ship cars from the US to Nigeria

The man said that immediately after a car is bought at an auction with Copart or others, payment has to be made to avoid late fees charge

After listing the steps, like getting a shipping company and clearing with the US seaport, many Nigerians still asked him questions

A Nigerian man and an experienced car dealer made a video to answer questions about how people can easily ship their vehicles from the US to Lagos.

Before listing the steps, he (Buy-RIite Autos) told people he had to make a video because many people had been asking him questions about how to ship their cars.

People wanted to know more about how to easily ship. Photo source: Buy-RIite Autos, Getty Images/MCCAIG

Source: Youtube

The steps are below:

1. Make a purchase

The man said after buying a vehicle from an auction ground like Copart, or IAA, the person needs to make payment immediately, as not doing so could attract a $50 late payment fee. He said that may affect the invoice and make the vehicles more expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2. Send invoice to shipping company

He added that after the payment, the purchase invoice should be sent to the shipping company one wants to use. He said the shipping company would be in charge of a transporter for the vehicle.

3. Transporter will take car to sea port

He said that the transporter is responsible for looking for the vehicle on the auction ground and taking it to the seaport.

4. Seaport verification/custom clearing

The car expert said that at the seaport, it would be thoroughly checked if the vehicle is not stolen before it is cleared.

5. Bill of lading & ETA

According to him, after the vehicle had been loaded, the owner would be given a bill of lading, and before it arrives, the person will be given an Expected Time of Arrival (ETA). Once the ETA is issued, the owner must immediately pay for shipping.

Watch his full video below:

Reactions:

McGeorge said:

"Bidding, payment, move to the port, shipping, paying the custom duties, clearing agent. The cost depends on yr & the state where the vehicle is seen."

user3629210242410 asked:

"What state in USA do you prefer for shipping or can you do the shipping from any state in America?"

Timing asked:

"Can you buy a car in the uk or it’s just America?"

Car that consumes less fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, who is also an auditor, sparked an interesting conversation around cars on Twitter at a time when many are trying to be energy efficient.

Among the vehicles he said were fuel efficient were Hyundai Sonata, Honda City, Toyota Corolla, Kia Rio, and Peugeot 208.

Man built "Lamborghini" car

In other news, a young man who fabricated a Lamborghini car for himself showed it off as he refilled his tank with fuel.

Many people found it funny that the tank was close to the passenger and driver seats. After the man, @kalenk_04, had fueled the car in a TikTok video, he drove it at a relatively good speed.

Source: Legit.ng