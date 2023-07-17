“Custom Clearing Among Ways to Ship Cars From US”: Man Lists Steps, Reveals “Secret” to Nigerians
- A car dealer has made a detailed video on the process people can go through to buy and ship cars from the US to Nigeria
- The man said that immediately after a car is bought at an auction with Copart or others, payment has to be made to avoid late fees charge
- After listing the steps, like getting a shipping company and clearing with the US seaport, many Nigerians still asked him questions
A Nigerian man and an experienced car dealer made a video to answer questions about how people can easily ship their vehicles from the US to Lagos.
Before listing the steps, he (Buy-RIite Autos) told people he had to make a video because many people had been asking him questions about how to ship their cars.
The steps are below:
1. Make a purchase
The man said after buying a vehicle from an auction ground like Copart, or IAA, the person needs to make payment immediately, as not doing so could attract a $50 late payment fee. He said that may affect the invoice and make the vehicles more expensive.
2. Send invoice to shipping company
He added that after the payment, the purchase invoice should be sent to the shipping company one wants to use. He said the shipping company would be in charge of a transporter for the vehicle.
3. Transporter will take car to sea port
He said that the transporter is responsible for looking for the vehicle on the auction ground and taking it to the seaport.
4. Seaport verification/custom clearing
The car expert said that at the seaport, it would be thoroughly checked if the vehicle is not stolen before it is cleared.
5. Bill of lading & ETA
According to him, after the vehicle had been loaded, the owner would be given a bill of lading, and before it arrives, the person will be given an Expected Time of Arrival (ETA). Once the ETA is issued, the owner must immediately pay for shipping.
Watch his full video below:
Reactions:
McGeorge said:
"Bidding, payment, move to the port, shipping, paying the custom duties, clearing agent. The cost depends on yr & the state where the vehicle is seen."
user3629210242410 asked:
"What state in USA do you prefer for shipping or can you do the shipping from any state in America?"
Timing asked:
"Can you buy a car in the uk or it’s just America?"
