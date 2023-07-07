Police operatives have arrested a suspect, Meshack Sinuphro, who stole a N55m Benz car in Abuja

Sinuphro was arrested by the Delta State police command’s ‘decoy squad’ in Benin City, Edo state capital

The suspect had stolen the N55m Benz car while pretending to be interested in buying the car during test drive

A suspect, Meshack Sinuphro, who stole a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55 million during a test drive in the Garki area of Abuja has been arrested by the police.

The Delta State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Thursday, July 6, via his Twitter handle @Brightgoldenboy.

Police arrest Meshack Sinuphro, who stole a N55m Benz car during test drive in Abuja. Photo Credit:@Brightgoldenboy

Edafe added that the command’s ‘decoy squad’ arrested the suspect in Benin City, Edo state.

He said:

“The suspect, Meshack Sinuphro who allegedly stole the Benz at Abuja while pretending to be a buyer, has been arrested by the Command Decoy squad today in Benin city.

“Suspect will be transferred to FCT command soonest. Always report crimes to the police, and we will always deliver.”

Earlier, the PPRO stated via his Twitter handle that the stolen car had been recovered and the suspect was still at large.

Edafe said:

“This Benz stolen from a car stand at Abuja has been recovered in Delta. The suspect one Meshak Suinuohro is still at large. He specializes in stealing vehicles while pretending to be an intending buyer. Anyone with useful info as to his whereabouts should pls contact the Police.”

Source: Legit.ng