Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council residents in Enugu State have been plunged into grief

Nelson Sylvester, a son of the soil and a popular lawmaker in the local government, was shot dead in cold blood on Sunday, July 16

It was gathered that his killers attacked him at his residence in Eha-Ulo and shot him multiple times before he gave up the ghost

Nsukka, Enugu - Nelson Sylvester, a councillor representing Eha-Ulo ward in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council in Enugu State, has been reportedly shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

Sylvester, popularly known as Ofunwa, was said to have been murdered at his residence in Eha-Alumonah late-night on Sunday, July 16, The Nation reported.

The Enugu State Police Command has vowed to investigate the tragic incident. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

At present, the details of his murder seem opaque as of the time when filling this report. However, some nearby sources have revealed that Sylvester was murdered at his residence.

The source revealed sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene of the tragic incident as the victim was shot multiple times until he passed.

It was gathered that the victim managed to run for his life but couldn't make it due to the multiple gunshots he had received, and his corpse was found lying at a neighbouring compound.

Due to the tragic incident, neighbouring communities have been in panic mode as they continue lamenting the killings.

As reported by The Nation, a villager who pleaded anonymity said:

“it is heartbreaking; it is too hard for us to swallow. We are in deep agony.”

Enugu police command reacts

When contacted for confirmation of the tragic incident, the Enugu police spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe said he was not disposed to answer calls.

He said:

“I have not been briefed on such incident. However, I’ll verify and revert back ASAP, please.”

Source: Legit.ng