The stolen Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55m by a customer in Abuja has been recovered after seven days

The N55m Benz was recovered by the police on Monday, July 3, after the suspect abandoned the vehicle in a bush in Delta state

An interested buyer had disappeared with the car during a test drive in the Garki area of Abuja last week

Ughelli, Delta state - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55m in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The N55m Benz was stolen seven days ago by an interested buyer simply identified as Henry in the Garki area of Abuja.

Police recover N55m Benz stolen in Abuja in a bush in Ughelli, Delta state. Photo Credit:Nigeria Police Force Delta State Command/ Onisoman Kos-Ikah

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the car dealer, Mohammed Manga, who confirmed the development disclosed that the suspect is still at large.

Manga said:

“It, (the car) has been found today in Delta State. The car is with the police. It is the Commissioner of Police, Asaba, and his team that made the recovery. They are on the search for the suspect.”

How police recovered stolen N55m Benz in Delta bush

The State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, on Wednesday, July 5, also confirmed the recovery of the N55M Benz car in a bush on Monday, July 3.

CP Abass while speaking at a press briefing disclosed that the Mercedes Benz SUV was abandoned by the suspect in a bush in Ughelli.

The police boss said:

“Sequel to a complaint received on July 3, 2023, around 5pm from a car dealer in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023, in Abuja.

“Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the CP-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli town around 1.15am on July 3, 2023, and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters, Ughelli North LGA. Serious manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.”

