An interested buyer identified simply as Henry has vanished a grey Benz worth over N55m during test-drive in Abuja

The car dealer explained that his friend, a fellow car dealer took the Henry to Henry, who asked for a test drive and disappeared when his friend stepped out to use the PoS

The FCT Police Command said officers are tracking the suspect but there's no update at the moment

FCT, Abuja - A car dealer simply identified as Manga, has narrated how an interested buyer known as Henry disappeared with a Benz car worth over N55 million during test-drive in the Garki area of Abuja.

Manga explained that a fellow car dealer took the grey car to Henry, who claimed to reside in Gwarinpa after he showed interest to purchase the Benz, TheCable reported.

A man identified as Henry disappears with ‘N55m Benz’ during test-drive in Abuja. Photo Credit: Onisoman Kos-Ikah

Source: Facebook

According to Manga, Henry zoomed off with the vehicle while the fellow car dealer stepped down to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator to buy fuel at a filling station.

He said:

“They negotiated N55m for the car and he said okay and demanded test-driving the car.

“He drove the car with my friend sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle and they drove out to the filling station opposite the automatic car wash in Garki to buy petrol before the test drive.

“Immediately my friend stepped out of the car at the filling station to withdraw money from the PoS operator to buy fuel, the guy zoomed off with the vehicle.

“You know how it is, there’s no traffic, no hold-up in Abuja and that’s how he absconded with the car.”

We are tracking the stolen car, Police say

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Ameh told TheCable that police operatives are tracking the suspect.

“The incident has been reported to us and we have started tracking the suspect but as of now, we do not have any further update.

“It is a huge loss to the vehicle owner and we are committed to getting to the root of the incident.”

Source: Legit.ng