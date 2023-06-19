Muslim faithful and Nigerians, in general, await the Federal Government’s public holiday declaration for the forthcoming Saleh celebration.

When the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, declares a public holiday, it means schools, businesses, banks, and government offices will be closed on such day.

Sultan declares June 28 as Eid-el-Adha. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Anas Azmah Assalafee (Albani)

Source: Facebook

The Eid el Kabir is expected to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, making both days as public holidays.

Below are the remaining public holidays Nigerians will celebrate in 2023

Wednesday, June 28- Eid el Kabir

Thursday, June 29- Eid el Kabir

Wednesday, September 27 – Eid el Maulud

Sunday, October 1 - Independence Day (National Day) Monday, October 2 - Independence Day (National Day) Holiday (Because Independence Day falls on Sunday)

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 –Boxing Day

How the Federal Government of Nigeria Announce Public Holidays

The federal Ministry of Interior is saddled with the responsibility of announcing Public Holidays in Nigeria, BBC Pidgin reported.

The minister announces the days’ government as given as 'work free' day for all civil servants.

Also, any public holiday that fall during the week end, will be declared the following week day as Public holiday.

The reason is to compensate for the weekend which people had already master to rest from work.

Source: Legit.ng