Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared Wednesday, July 19 as a public holiday for a Muslim celebration in Osun state

Adeleke, in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 18, said the public holiday to mark the beginning of the 1445 Hijrah calendar

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke would preside over a special match parade among the Muslim faithful

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced Wednesday, July 19 as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the 1445 Hijrah calendar.

As reported by Vanguard, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mudashiru Oyedeji, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Governor Adeleke declares Wednesday public holiday in Osun to celebrate Hijrah. Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Oyedeji said Governor Adeleke declared Wednesday a public holiday to allow Muslims in the state to celebrate the new year.

He further stated that, in commemoration of the new year, Adeleke would preside over a special match parade among the Muslim ummah at the stadium on Saturday, July 22.

“In commemoration of Hijrah 1445 AH Islamic New Year for all Muslims, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke declared tomorrow, Wednesday, as a public holiday throughout the state.

“While congratulating and wishing the entire Muslim ummah a happy celebration of the new Islamic calendar, the Governor will preside over a special match pass on Saturday at Osogbo township stadium by taking a symbolic salute as part of a series of activities lined up to mark the new Islamic year.”

