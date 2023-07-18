The government of Zamfara State has declared Wednesday, July 19, as a public holiday, for the celebration of 1445 after the Hijrah, the beginning of the Islamic new year.

The announcement followed the tradition of the state government to declare every 1st day of Muharram as a public holiday.

This was disclosed in a statement that was signed by Abubakar Muhammad Tsafe, the director of home affairs with the Ministry for Security and Home Affairs.

According to the statement, Governor Dauda Lawal enjoined the people of the state to pray for the return of peace to the country during the occasion.

