The police have withdrawn the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel attached to Aisha, wife of former president Muhammadu Buhari

former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari's brother, Mamman Daura, and others were also affected

The police explained that withdrawal was based on the ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details

FCT, Abuja - The Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel attached to former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and others have been withdrawn.

According to Nigerian Tribune, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother, Mallam Mamman Daura, former governors, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Gbenga Daniel of Ogun, Bello Mattawale of Zamfara and Danjuma Goje of Gombe state.

Police withdraw mobile officers attached to Buhari’s wife, Boss Mustapha, others. Photo Credits: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari/ Boss Mustapha

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) gave the directive through a Police Wireless Message.

The police authorities explained that the decision to withdraw the personnel is to optimize the deployment of police personnel and ensure the efficient utilization of resources in line with the security challenges in the country.

It added that it is part of an ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details within the Nigerian Police Force.

Below is the complete list of individuals affected by the withdrawal:

FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE- CHIEF IKEDI OHAKIM

FORMER SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION – HON BOSS MUSTAPHA

FORMER GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE- HON. ADAMU MUAZU

FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE- HON. ROCHAS OKOROCHA

FORMER GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE- HON. DANJUMA GOJE

FORMER GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE- HON. GBENGA DANIEL

FORMER GOVERNOR OF ZAMFARA STATE – BELLO MATAWALLE

FORMER MINISTER OF POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. MAIGARI DINGYADI

FORMER MINISTER OF STATE PETROLEUM – HON. TIMI PRE-SILVA

FORMER CLERK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

AISHA BUHARI

DAURA – BROTHER TO FORMER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

APC NATIONAL WOMEN LEADER

MINISTER OF STATE FOR MINES AND STEEL

CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – SEN. HALIRU DAUDA JIKA

MINISTER OF STATE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

MINISTER OF STATE FOR POWER

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY – SEN. IYORCHIA AYU

CHAIRMAN HOUSE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. RABIU LAWAN FORMER MINISTER OF STATE BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING – PRINCE CLEM IKANADE AGBA

FORMER SENATOR DR. STEPHEN ADEY

