Peter Obi has reacted to the N8,000 President Bola Tinubu’s administration plans to give 12m families over a period of six months

Obi said the N8,000 palliative is insufficient to cushion the fuel subsidy removal effect on Nigerians

The former governor of Anambra, however, disclosed that he has been telling Nigerians to enroll for the N8,000 relief plan

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the N8,000 President Bola Tinubu’s administration plans to give as palliative to 12 million households is not enough to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Obi said almost every family in the country is feeling the pains of the fuel subsidy removal and almost every parent needs the N8000 because of Nigeria's poverty level, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Peter Obi says almost every Nigerian needs President Tinubu’s N8,000 palliatives. Photo Credits: Mr Peter Obi/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor stated this on Saturday, July 15, while speaking at the graduation of the Class of 2023, Pacesetters Schools, Abuja.

He added that teachers who are poorly paid and owned salaries for months in some states are included in the suffering.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“I was telling my people to find a way to enroll for this N8,000 because almost everyone needs it; both parents and teachers need the 8,000.”

“Let the poor breathe”: Past video of Obi discussing N10K gift to traders trends amid Tinubu’s N8k relief plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported a video showing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in his Onitsha home, speaking about a financial aid he once provided to some market women is trending.

The abridged video emerged online amid President Bola Tinubu’s N8,000 relief plan for 12 million poor households in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu announces 12m households will get N8,000 for 6 months, Nigerians react

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

In a letter to the house of representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Thursday, July 13, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

Source: Legit.ng