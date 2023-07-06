President Bola Tinubu received the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Kwarra disclosed after the meeting with the President that Tinubu will disclose the new date for the postponed national census

The NPC boss stated this while addressing newsmen on Thursday, July 5, at the State House in Abuja

State House, Abuja - The chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, has met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and has given updates on the new dates for the postponed national population and housing census.

Kwarra said President Tinubu will announce new dates for the national census, TheCable reported.

NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra says President Tinubu will decide new dates for national census. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/National Population Commission

He made this known on Thursday, July 6 while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, after his delegation debriefed Tinubu.

The immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had postponed the national census nine weeks ago in April.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Kwarra said:

“We briefed him fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

“So, we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we’ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us.

“But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this for also realizing the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development.”

