The NPC has said Nigerians would not answer questions on religion and ethnicity during the forthcoming 2023 census

Isiaka Yahaya, the director of public affairs of the NPC, disclosed that the commission reached the decision to exclude the questions from the questionnaires

Yahaya said this was due to the sensitive nature of religion and ethnicity in the Nigerian polity

FCT, Abuja - The national population commission (NPC) has disclosed that Nigerians would not answer questions on religious affiliation during the 2023 census programme.

The commission said this ahead of the commencement of the 2023 census in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, March 29, Channels Television reported.

The statement, which was signed by Isiaka Yahaya, the director of public affairs of the commission, disclosed the decision to exclude religion and ethnicity from the questionnaires.

The questions Nigerians would answer during 2023 population census

According to the statement, the 2 questions were removed because of the consideration for the sensitive nature of the 2 issues within the Nigerian polity.

He stated that the NPC would be compelled to avoid questions around religion because of the needless controversies.

The statement reads in part:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission wishes to state unequivocally that the 2023 Population and Housing Census will not canvass questions on religion and religious affiliations of respondents.”

Latest about the 2023 population census, President Muhammadu Buhari, NPC

The statement is coming as a reaction to a WhatsApp viral video that claimed that the religious affiliation of individuals would be canvassed.

The exercise is scheduled to commence on May 3, a few weeks to the handing over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will be handing over to Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

