"Earlier the Benue state government called for the suspension of the 2023 national population census, noting most people in some communities would not be captured if the exercise holds as planned in May

In a new development, the federal government headed postponed the exercise, the President emphasized the need for an up-to-date census to drive the developmental goals of the country and improve living standards.

Reacting to the development, a Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani disclosed that FG doesn’t have $1.8 Billion for the Census and now shifted the Wahala to Asiwaju

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has revealed the real reason why the Federal Government postponed the 2023 national census.

Sani in a tweet shared on his Twitter page, claimed that FG passed the buck to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because it could not fund the census, which is estimated to cost about $1.8 billion.

Shehu Sani reveals fresh workload for Tinubu

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 29, read thus:

"The simple fact is that the FG doesn’t have $1.8 Billion for the Census and now shifted the Wahala to Asiwaju."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the former lawmaker on Twitter and react to the development.

@dymegyjoe tweeted:

"Asiwaju is competent enough to handle whatever is thrown at him. Asides being a politician, he is also a technocrat and finance expert."

@brotherbarth tweeted:

No, it's so they can engage stakeholders. The fuel subsidy was postponed to enable consultation with stakeholders. Stakeholders consultations are typically concluded before you announce date of action. For Buhari and his team, the Eagle in the Coat of Arm fly in reverse. Deceit!

@JosephOnuorah tweeted:

"This is fact. is broke!

"The Buhari govt spent our resources like Aza Men - Every little change was for enjoyment.

"Consumption after consumption."

@ItumoDike tweeted:

"Available information suggests that they were 80% ready to carry on with the exercise.

"In fact, the purchase and configuration of the personal digital assistants and training of the adhoc staff have been fully sorted out. What do they need $1.8 billion for?

@bashmidas1 tweeted:

"I told someone Buhari is setting Tinubu up for failure. First Subsidy, now Census. There us already a 40% increase in salaries. Let's see how it goes."

@_realkingsley tweeted:

"Looking at the Nigeria economy today and the rising debt, we can't throw such amount to Census."

Tinubu to decide new date for 2023 census as Buhari approves postponement

The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will decide when the 2023 national census will commence following President Muhammadu Buhari's approval to postpone.

The national census had initially been slated for Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 but was cancelled on Friday, April 28 for a later date.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 29, it was gathered that a meeting was held at the State House in Abuja between the federal executive council and the chairman of the national population commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra.

