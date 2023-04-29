The proposed national population and housing census will no longer hold as scheduled by the national population commission (NPC)

The decision was made after a meeting was held between the Commission and the federal executive council (FEC) at the State House on Friday, April 28

It was finalised that the incoming administration will now take over the preparation and conduct of the exercise

FCT, Abuja - The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will decide when the 2023 national census will commence following President Muhammadu Buhari's approval to postpone.

The national census had initially been slated for Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 but was cancelled on Friday, April 28 for a later date.

It has been confirmed that the incoming government will oversee the population and housing census exercise. Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 29, it was gathered that a meeting was held at the State House in Abuja between the federal executive council and the chairman of the national population commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra.

According to the statement signed by Lai Mohammed:

“the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.”

He, however, noted that President Buhari commended the methodology adopted by the commission to ensure proper conduct of the exercise

The statement reads:

“He also commended the methodology being put in place by the Commission to conduct accurate and reliable Census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world-class Census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses.”

As contained in the statement, President Buhari urged the commission to go ahead with preparations in order to ensure easy and coherent synergy between them and the incoming government.

The meeting also had the presence of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

