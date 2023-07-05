A Lagos university lecturer, Dr. Adigun Muse, has spoken on the politics being played by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Dr. Muse said Abdullahi Adamu, the chairman of the ruling party, cannot completely claim ignorance of the names of the national assembly principal officers announced on Tuesday, July 4

Adamu had disowned the new appointees announced by senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

Epe, Lagos state - Dr. Adigun Muse, head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), on Wednesday, July 5, said the national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “is just playing to the gallery”.

On Tuesday, July 4, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party was not aware of the announcements of new principal officers in the national assembly (NASS).

Dr. Adigun Muse says APC may be playing to the gallery with its rejection of the new Senate and Reps principal officers. Photo credits: @HonTJAbbas, @SPNigeria, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Likely cause of APC’s 'rejection' of Opeyemi Bamidele, other NASS principal officers: Dr. Muse

Ekiti politician, Opeyemi Bamidele, had emerged as the senate majority leader through consensus — according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Other previously vacant principal office roles in both the upper and lower chambers of the national assembly, were filled on Tuesday, July 4.

But Adamu, while speaking with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja later in the day, said the party’s NWC was not informed of the positions.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Muse stated his belief that Adamu may be saying that the party was not formally informed, or probably a formal letter was not written to the NWC of the party.

He told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat:

“I want to believe that he as the party chairman must have been privy to some of these information through informal means.

“In my opinion, the APC is just playing to the gallery; they all know what they are doing.”

The academic concluded:

“To round it off, the chairman of the party insisting that the NWC was not aware of the list, may [also] mean that he is not in the caucus and that may be a crack in the party’s hierarchy. That may be more open in the nearest future.”

Fresh crisis erupts in APC as Adamu, others reject Akpabio's announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the APC dissociated itself from the announcement of principal officers in the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 4.

The development is a beacon of new crisis between the leadership of the ruling party and the newly inaugurated national assembly over the zoning of principal positions in the national assembly.

Source: Legit.ng