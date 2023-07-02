Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani said government dialoguing with armed bandits is a waste of time

The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has revealed the three reasons why dialogue between the federal government and bandits will not produce results in the country.

Sani said state governors who tried to dialogue with bandits in the past regretted their actions.

Shehu Sani says dialogue with bandits is a waste of time. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

In a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani on Sunday, July 2, Sani said bandits are not founded on any religious, ethnic or political cause.

The political pundit listed the list reasons as:

Bandits are founded to extort by atrocious blackmail, abductions and cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens Secondly, bandits are not under any leadership but a criminal gang They are different from ISWAP and Boko Haram who killed, kidnapped and attacked under the guise of religion

Sani wrote:

“Dialogue with Bandits will not work because of these three reasons; they are not an armed movement founded for the pursuit of any religious, ethnic or political causes, other than extortion by atrocious blackmail, abductions and cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens. Two, they are not united under a single leadership but operates in clusters and criminal gangs; three, their motivation is money; they kill and abduct for money.

“Bandits are unlike Iswap and Boko elements whose acts of abduction, terrorist attacks and slaughter of innocent citizens is done under the guise of religion.

“Dialogue with Bandits is a waste of time.Thosecold-blooded Governors who tried it later regretted it.”

