Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the renaming of the Maiduguri Airport after the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari

The former lawmaker mentioned two Nigerians who he considered more deserving of the honour than Buhari

Sani mentioned Lt Col Abu Ali, who died fighting terrorists in Borno and Yakubu Fannami, who grabbed a suic*de bomber

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has mentioned the names of individuals who deserved to have their names on the Maiduguri Airport in Borno state.

President Bola Tinubu had on Monday, June 26 renamed 14 federal airports after notable Nigerian leaders.

Shehu Sani says 2 Nigerians are more deserving of Maiduguri Airport than Buhari. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/ Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Tinubu honoured Buhari by renaming the Maiduguri airport after the Daura-born former general.

Sani mentioned Lt Col Abu Ali and Yakubu Fannami has more deserving than the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet he shared via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 27, Sani said Ali lost his life fighting terrorists in Borno state and Fannami died saving hundreds of worshippers in a Maiduguri mosque after he grabbed a suic*de bomber.

Sani wrote:

“Those who deserved their names on Maiduguri Airport; Lt Col Abu Ali lost his life on the frontlines in Borno State after he courageously led series of successful battles against terrorists. Yakubu Fannami was a student who grabbed a suic*de bomber thereby saving the lives of hundreds of worshippers in a Maiduguri mosque.”

