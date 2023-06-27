The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has shared his thoughts on the Kano government's demolition of "illegal structures"

Obi revealed his position amid the demolition of "illegal structures" in public places in Kano on the orders of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Recently, the Kano state government pulled down multi-million naira buildings in Daula Hotel and Hajj Camp, evoking displeasure

Kano city, Kano state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Tuesday, June 27, said some of the ongoing demolitions of innocent Nigerian citizens' properties are "excusable", there should always be room for compassion.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Obi pleaded with various governmental authorities to "marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes".

Peter Obi is not fully in support of the ongoing demolition of structures by the Kano state government. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Vincent News Update

Source: Facebook

"Marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes": Obi to govt authorities

The LP chieftain pointed out that already, Nigeria faces a huge housing deficit, and the hardship of citizens shouldn't be compounded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

"Recently, there have been reports of widespread government demolition of so-called ‘illegal’ structures erected by some innocent Nigerian citizens in error.

"We face a paradox: with a 70 million housing deficit and vast unmet housing needs nationwide, some resort to self-help of building structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices and stores.

"Invariably, some of these structures were either not approved or were built with the tacit collusion or approval of the local authorities.

"While some of these ongoing demolitions may be excusable, they have nonetheless, left many victims, mostly ordinary people who erred innocently or were ill-informed or misguided.

"Necessary corrective measures to planning or zoning violations by governments, need not be punitive or unduly insensitive.

"There should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action.

"I respectfully appeal to various governmental authorities to marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes."

Heavy protest breaks out in Kano over NNPP govt’s demolition of “illegal” structures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that dozens of protesters on Monday, June 26, hit the streets of Kano to express their displeasure with the ongoing demolition exercise of the state government.

Kano is a New Nigeria People's Party-controlled state.

The state government has pulled down some structures while several others have been marked for demolition.

Source: Legit.ng