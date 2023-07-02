A controversial report about Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, having an affair with the wife of an ex-Presidential aspirant, Tiene Jack-Rich, has been refuted

The Family of Jack-Rich, in a letter, debunked the allegations stating that it was an attempt to mar the image of Mrs Elizabeth Jack-Rich

The letter also noted that the report was deliberately sponsored by the political rivals of Jack-Rich, who are envious of his rise to political prominence

FCT, Abuja - The family of the former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tiene Jack-Rich, has reacted to the allegations that his wife Mrs Elizabeth Jack-Rich is having an affair with the President's son, Seyi Tinubu.

According to the letter signed by High Chief I.J. Ibiwari and obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, June 2, the family debunked this claim nothing that the series of reports between Mrs Jack-Rich and Seyi were all sponsored lies by Jack-Rich's political rivals.

Tiene Jack-Rich is a former presidential aspirant under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo Credit: @jackrichteinjr, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Seyi Tinubu

Source: UGC

The letter reads:

''These bunch of drunks with no employable skills outside political office other than blackmail, have decided to form a coalition of political hostage-taking at home and overseas, to pursue their 2027 interest.

''These miscreants’ only vision is to promote their likes, to stay in public office by any means, to continue to feed fat from what we produce as their spend, yet they have no respect for producers and employers of labour.

''Those who understand family as core, detest these type of political charlatans with satanic lifestyle because they have no respect for society with what they say.'

The family of Jack-Rich urged President Bola Tinubu and well-meaning Nigerians to watch out for this group of cruel and desperate monsters, who were desperate for power, and so were willing to unleash political mayhem on the ideals of APC.

The letter reads:

''The public should now be aware that because these interlopers and their cohorts are weaklings with no value to deliver any public economic good; their only means to power is to launch blackmail on critical intellectual assets, including the likes of Dr. Elizabeth.''

Jack-Ricsh's family backs Elizabeth

Meanwhile, the family of the former APC presidential candidate has restated that they will continue to back his wife amidst these attacks.

They said:

''Dear Dr. Elizabeth, your husband, and Nigerians stand with you. In the face of this provocative, baseless, malicious, harmful, and most preposterous allegation with devilish imprint."

Jack-Rich refutes allegation that he bribed Gbajabiamila over ministerial slot

In another development, attempts to link APC chieftain, Tein Jack-Rich to a bribery allegation have been dismissed by his media team.

The media aides of the businessman and politician say the recent allegations against their principal are baseless.

They also stated that those behind the rumors are threatened by Jack-Rich's rising political profile in the country.

Source: Legit.ng