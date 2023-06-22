On Monday, June 19, 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The president appointed Egbetokun as the new police chief after retiring former the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun becomes Nigeria's 22nd police chief since independence. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

While Egbetokun's appointment is still subject to the National Assembly's confirmation, he will be the 22nd IGP since Independence upon the legislature's approval.

As President Tinubu appoints the new police boss, Legit.ng lists all the IGPs Nigeria has had since the 1960s and the states/regions they hailed from.

List of Nigeria's IGP appointed since Independence

Nigeria's Inspectors-General of Police (IGP): 1964 to 1999

1. IGP Louis Edet (1964-1966), Calabar, Cross River state, south-south

2. IGP Kam Salem (1966-1975), Dikwa, Borno state, northeast

3. IGP Muhammadu Dikko Yusufu (1975-1979), Katsina, Katsina state, northwest

4. IGP Adamu Suleiman (1979–1981), Yola, Adamawa state, northeast

5. IGP Sunday Adewusi (1981–1983), Oyo, Oyo state, southwest

6. IGP Etim Inyang (1985–1986), Akwa-Ibom state, south-south

7. IGP Muhammadu Gambo-Jimeta (1986–1990), Yola, Adamawa state, northeast

8. IGP Aliyu Atta (1990–1993), Kogi, Kogi state, north-central

9. IGP Ibrahim Coomassie (1993–1999), Katsina, Katsina state, northwest

Nigeria's Inspectors-General of Police (IGP): 2000 to 2010

10. IGP Musiliu Smith (1999–2002), Lagos state, southwest

11. IGP Mustafa Adebayo Balogun (2002 – 2005), Osun state, southwest

12. IGP Sunday Ehindero (2005–2007), Ondo state, southwest

13. IGP Mike Mbama Okiro (2007–2009), Imo, southeast

14. IGP Ogbonna Okechukwu Onovo (2009 - 2010), Enugu, southeast

Nigeria's Inspectors-General of Police (IGP): 2010 till date

15. IGP Hafiz Ringim (2010 - 2012), Jigawa, northwest

16. IGP Mohammed DIKKO Abubarkar (2012 - 2014), Sokoto, northwest

17. IGP Suleiman Abba (2014 -2015), Jigawa, northwest

18. IGP Solomon E. Arase (2015 - 2016), Edo, south-south

19. IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (2016-2019), Niger, north-central

20. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (2019-2021), Nasarawa, north-central

21. IGP Usman Alkali Baba (2021-2023), Geidam, Yobe state, northeast

22: Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ogun state, southwest

Acting IGP Egbetokun takes over from Alkali at Force Headquarters

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector–General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has officially taken over from the outgoing IGP, Usman Baba Alkali.

Egbetokun officially assumed office at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 21, at Louis Edet House, Force headquarters in Abuja. The event was transmitted live on the Nigeria Police Force's Facebook page.

He becomes the 22nd indigenous IGP, in an acting capacity.

“I feel like a tiger”: Acting IGP Egbetokun speaks on readiness to chase away criminals

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the acting IGP, Egbetokun, spoke about his readiness to hit the ground running and chase away criminals from the country.

The newly appointed police chief was decorated at the State House, Abuja, by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng