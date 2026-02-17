Governor Sanwo-Olu appoints Oba OgunSANWO as the new Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). The

Oba OgunSANWO's appointment is effective from February 13, 2026, for a renewable five-year term

University officials celebrate the new Chancellor's leadership in advancing LASU's vision and mission

Ojo, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has appointed His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Olufolarin Olukayode OGUNSANWO, the Alara of Ilara, as the 6th Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu made the appointment following the completion of the tenure of Professor Gbolahan ELIAS, SAN, who served meritoriously as the 5th Chancellor of the University.

“The Lagos State Government and the entire University community appreciate his contributions to the University and the dignity with which he represented the University throughout his tenure.”The

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, LASU, Emmanuel A. Fanu, said His Majesty’s appointment is for a single term of five (5) years, effective from Friday, 13th February 2026, and is renewable once.

Fanu explained that the appointment is in line with the provisions of the Lagos State University Law 2004 (As amended), Chapter L69, Volume 7, Schedule 1.

He said the law empowers the Visitor, Governor Sanwo-Olu, to appoint the Chancellor of the University.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, via the university X handle @LASUOfficial.

LASU registrar said the Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor celebrate the new chancellor of the state university.

“The Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor warmly congratulate HRM Oba (Dr) Olufolarin Olukayode OGUNSANWO on this distinguished appointment and look forward to his impactful leadership in advancing the vision and mission of Lagos State University.”

Reaction as Sanwo-Olu appoints new LASU chancellor

@JosephineO62205

Congratulations on your well-deserved appointment, HRH. This King so much loved the University in his Kingdom. LASU students are indeed blessed to have him.

@Developmen38172

congratulations to his excellency, HRM Oba (Dr) Olufolarin Olukayode OGUNSANWO, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, as the 6th Chancellor of Lagos State University. This is a well-deserved appointment; His Majesty is an epitome of knowledge and excellence in leadership. #ElloCares

@AniyatRahe82477

Congratulations to HRM Dr. Olufolarin Ogunsanwo on his appointment as the 6th Chancellor of Lagos State University.

@ddbote

Congratulations to HRM, the Alara of Ilara.This is a well-deserved appointment.

