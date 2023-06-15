Some suspected looters have been reportedly trapped in the rubbles of the demolished Daula Hotel in Kano State

The hotel was one of the buildings marked for demolition by the new governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly referred to as Abba Gida Gida, has earlier vowed to reclaim government properties that were allegedly sold out illegally by the previous administration

Kano, Kano - A number of persons suspected to be looters at the demolished Daula Hotel in Kano State have been trapped under the rubble while stealing rods and other building materials

The facility was reported to be one of the public buildings that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered for its pull-down and he had also promised to reclaim government properties allegedly “illegally sold out”, reported.

Looters trapped in Kano demolished hotel

1 dies while looting rods, other building materials at demolished Kano hotels

It was gathered that one person among the suspects lost his life while three others were rescued, but several others are yet to be accounted for.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 2:30pm when the looters were scouting for iron rods from the rubble of the demolished building.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who spoke to journalists at the scene of the incident, said his team had so far rescued three persons.

More people trapped in demolished Kano hotel

Yusuf said:

“Our team rescued three alive, one had a fracture on his leg but his relatives have gone with him. Two were left on their own after they were rescued."

He further stated that he was informed that there were more people still in the trap but could not ascertain their numbers until they were brought out from the rubbles.

Men from the fire service, NEMA, police, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KNUPDA), and among others were seen at the scene trying to rescue others trapped in the building.

Source: Legit.ng