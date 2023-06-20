After receiving troubling reports from the people of his state, Sokoto Governor Ahmad Aliyu paid a surprise visit to a public hospital

The APC governor visited the hospital as part of its commitment to providing good healthcare to the people, to get first hand information and treatment method from the workers

Abubakar Bawa, the press secretary to the governor, who made this disclosure said the governor discovered so many devastating realities from his surprise visit

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, on Monday, June 19, paid a surprise visit to the Sokoto Specialist Hospital to ascertain the quality of services provided by the outfit.

Malam Abubakar Bawa, the press secretary to the governor, confirmed this development through a statement issued on Monday in Sokoto, Vanguard reported.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto disguises himself inside Keke for a surprise visit to check out, and inspect a public hospital. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto Fcna, Jaydee @jalaluddini

Sokoto governor disguises himself inside keke for a surprise visit to check out a hospital

Bawa disclosed that the governor’s decision to visit the health facility unannounced followed a series of concerns raised by citizens of the state over poor service delivery at the clinic.

The secretary added that the governor visited the hospital to find out more about other serious concerns such as dilapidated structures, erratic power supply, dearth of manpower and lack of functional medical equipment, among others.

A top management source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the poor state of things at the hospital was due to the inability of past administrations in the state to release the monthly allocations due to the hospital.

