BREAKING: President Tinubu Upgrades Nuhu Ribadu to National Security Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has upgraded the position of Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser on Security to National Security Adviser.

Recall that the President announced the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a special adviser on security last week, Daily Trust reported.

But in a new development on Monday, June 19, President Tinubu sacked all service chiefs, including the national security adviser, and announced Ribadu as a replacement.

Source: Legit.ng