FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, approved the retirement of the service chiefs who served under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President appointed Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Bala Abubakar as the 22nd Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Bala Abubakar is the 22nd Chief of Air Staff in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

His appointment means he replaced Isiaka Amao as the number one man of the Nigerian Air Force.

In this short piece, we’ll look at the profile before his appointment by President Tinubu.

Here are the five things you may not know about the new Air Force chief.

1. Early life

AVM Hassan Abubakar was born on September 11 1970. He is from Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 39 member and was commissioned Pilot Officer on 19 September 1992.

2. Educational background in the Air Force

AVM Abubakar has attended several courses, among which are Ab-initio and Basic Flying Training Courses at the then 301 Flying Training School, Kaduna; Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at the Nigerian Army Infantry Centre and School, Jaji; and Company Amphibious Operations Course at the Nigerian Army Infantry Centre and School, Calabar.

Others include Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, and National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

3. Growing through the ranks

Previous appointments held by the CAS include Officer Commanding ‘B’ Squadron (Do 228), 81 Air Maritime Group NAF Benin; Team Leader MILOB Team Site 615 Mahagi (Ituri Brigade) United Nations Organisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC); and Aviation Planning Officer, MONUC Air Operations Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was the Commanding Officer of Base Services Wing 81 Air Maritime Group Benin.

He later served at different times at the 88 Military Airlift Group, Ikeja, where he held various appointments, including Operations Officer Operational Conversion Unit, Operations Officer, Commanding Officer 21 Wing, and Group Safety Officer.

4. Becoming a senior officer

He was Fleet Operation Officer 011Presidential Air Fleet and served as the Unit Commander. His other appointments include Chief of Staff, Mobility Command, Yenagoa; Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Ikeja; Director of Policy, and Director of Operations, both at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

Until he was appointed the 22nd CAS, he was the Chief of Standards and Evaluations Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

5. Accolades and academic background

AVM Abubakar has earned several awards and decorations, some of which include Distinguished Service Star (DSS), Passed Staff Course (psc), and Fellow Defence College (fdc).

He is a member of the National Institute of Management, Chartered Institute of Public Management, and Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals.

The Chief holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from NDA and a Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

