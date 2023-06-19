The immediate past President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, wife of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, has addressed her husband's comment that she used her office to help his colleagues in cases brought before the appellate court.

Her husband, Senator Bulkachuwa, was reported to have made this comment during the valedictory session of the just concluded 9th National Assembly.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa said she never interfered in the independence of any judge at the appellate court. Photo Credit: AIT_Online

Source: UGC

Senator Bulkachuwa was captured in a viral video saying:

“I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…

“And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues…”

This comment caused a lot of outrage as many senior lawyers and judicial practitioners reacted to the comment and condemned the lawmaker's utterances.

Meanwhile, Justice Bulkachuwa, in a statement, defended her judicial integrity, noting that there was no ounce of truth in what her husband had said.

As reported by Daily Trust, she said:

“My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa. I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country.

“My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office."

She further noted that her fellow judicial justices could attest to her work ethic and diligence while serving as the President of the Court of Appeal, The Nation reported.

Source: Legit.ng