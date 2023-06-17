Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa denied that he influenced his wife's decision while she was President of the Appellate Court

The 83-year-old lawmaker said the media misconstrued his words as he did not finish his thoughts before being interrupted

He accused ex-Senate President Ahmad Lawan of interrupting him as he could not complete his thoughts

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has cleared the air on the comment that his comment that he influenced the decisions of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa while serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.

As reported by Daily Trust, the comment was made at the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly before he was interrupted by the ex-Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Bulkachuwa said:

“I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…

“And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues…”

Senator Bulkachuwa addresses comment

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Hausa, Senator Bulkachuwa said he was misconstrued, blaming the former Senate President Lawan for impeding his thoughts.

Senator Bulkachuwa, said:

“Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was a legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home.”

