Adamu Bulkachuwa, a senator representing Bauchi North, has made a shocking revelation about the affairs of his wife as a judge.

The Bauchi lawmaker noted that Zainab Bulkachuwa, his wife, used her position as a judge to favour his colleagues in the senate.

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa revealed how his wife used her position as a judge to assist his colleagues

Zainab, a former president of the Court of Appeal, was the first female to hold the position.

Speaking at the senate valedictory session on Saturday, June 10, Bulkachuwa said he often influenced his wife’s decisions while she was in office, The Cable reported.

“And she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues,” he added.

Lawan cautioned Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa

Ahmad Lawan, outgoing senate president who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the senator before he spoke any further, ICIR report added.

“Distinguished, I don’t think this is a good idea going this direction,” Lawan said.

The 10th house is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13.

