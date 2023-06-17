Thousands of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia have been trapped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos

The Hajj-bound pilgrims, who are becoming restless stormed the Arik Air office in anger over the delayed airlift

It was gathered that some of the Hajj-bound pilgrims have been sleeping at the airport for the past four days while waiting to be airlifted

Lagos state - Tension is on the high as thousands of Hajj-bound pilgrims to Saudi Arabia are stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for four days.

According to , the angry pilgrims stormed the office of Arik Air, protesting against the delayed airlift.

Hajj-Bound pilgrims stranded at Lagos Airport. Photo Credit: Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)

Source: Facebook

There are fears most of the affected pilgrims may miss the Hajj as the closure of the Saudi airspace inches near.

Some of the affected pilgrims have been sleeping in mosques and other open places around the international airport for the past four days, awaiting their airlift.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The newspaper reported that one of the pilgrims disclosed that some of them who were to be airlifted on June 14 are still at the airport.

The facilities are said to be overstretched and the departure hall crowded.

The affected pilgrims were those of the private tour operators under the umbrella of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON).

One of the tour operators who spoke in confidence said most of the pilgrims are becoming restless.

He added that the situation is getting out of hand and called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to intervene.

Hajj 2023: Nigeria gets massively increased slots, as NAHCON sign MoU with Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saudi Arabia, Jeddah - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian government ahead of the 2023 Hajj exercise.

As reported on Monday, January 9, the delegates of NAHCON met with delegates of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to pen the MoU in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bus conveying Nasarawa Hajj-bound pilgrims crashes on their way to Abuja

An 18-seater bus conveying Hajj-bound pilgrims crashed around Kara in Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa state.

The intending pilgrims were on their way to Abuja for airlifting to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the 2023 Hajj when the accident occurred.

Nigeria Receive Refund of N107m Over Poor Feeding During Hajj

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has refunded SR542,033 (N107,864,567) to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the poor feeding services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj.

Mutawwifs, the company in charge of the welfare of Nigeria and other non-Arab nations, was said to have rendered poor service to pilgrims, especially in feeding.

Source: Legit.ng