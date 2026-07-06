A UNILORIN Mathematics graduate has secured a fully funded Master's scholarship to study at a university in Italy

Her public appeal for relocation support drew widespread attention after funding gaps threatened the scholarship opportunity

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki also stepped in with support after her academic achievement and appeal gained public attention

Adisa Blessing Oluwafikayo, a First-Class Mathematics graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has attracted national attention after securing a fully funded Master's scholarship to study in Italy.

The young scholar graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.76 out of 5.0 and earned admission to pursue a Master's degree in Mathematics at the University of Calabria.

Her story gained widespread attention after she appealed for financial support to cover relocation expenses that were not included in the scholarship package.

Adisa Blessing's 4.76 CGPA earns her a fully funded Master's scholarship to Italy. Photo: Fikkmaths

Source: Twitter

In a post via X on Friday, July 3, Oluwafikayo introduced herself as "a First-Class Mathematics graduate (CGPA: 4.76/5.0) from UNILORIN" and announced that she had been "awarded a fully funded Master's scholarship in Mathematics at the University of Calabria, Italy."

She appealed to Nigerians with the message:

"Help Make My Scholarship Dream Come True."

Although her tuition and other parts of the programme were covered by the scholarship, she still needed money for her visa application, flight ticket and initial settlement in Italy.

Her appeal resonated with many Nigerians, who praised her academic achievement and determination to continue her education abroad.

Public appeal for relocation costs

Despite receiving the scholarship, Oluwafikayo still had to raise funds for expenses outside the scholarship package, including her visa, travel, and initial settlement.

Her appeal on social media quickly gained attention, with many Nigerians applauding her resilience and academic excellence.

Ex-senate president Saraki steps in

The campaign took a positive turn after former senate president Abubakar Bukola Saraki offered to sponsor her trip.

Saraki, in an X post on Saturday, July 4, pledged to pay all of her remaining relocation and travel expenses, ensuring she would be able to take up the scholarship in Italy.

He wrote:

"No young person who has worked this hard should have such an opportunity limited by the cost of getting there. It would be my privilege to support your journey by covering what is left in the cost of your relocation.

"@nancy_i_i from my office will reach out to you today."

Adisa Blessing's academic excellence takes her from UNILORIN to Italy. Photo: UNILORIN

Source: Facebook

Australia opens fully funded scholarship for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Australia opened applications for its 2026 Research Training Programme scholarship, offering fully funded opportunities for Nigerians and other international students pursuing research-based Master's and PhD degrees.

The scholarship covers full tuition, an annual living stipend, and approved research expenses. Applicants must apply through participating Australian universities, as the Australian Government does not operate a central application portal.

Ireland opens fellowship applications for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria announced applications for the 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, offering fully funded one-year Master's scholarships to eligible Nigerian professionals.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens with at least a second-class lower degree and three years of relevant work experience. The scholarship covers tuition, flights, visa costs, accommodation, health insurance, and monthly allowances.

Applications run from June 29 to July 26 through the Ireland Fellows Programme.

Source: Legit.ng