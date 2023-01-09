The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian government ahead of the 2023 Hajj exercise

This is coming after the delegates of NAHCON visited the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah'

In the MoU signed by NAHCON, the Saudi Arabian govt increased Nigeria's slots for pilgrims to 95,000

Saudi Arabia, Jeddah - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian government ahead of the 2023 Hajj exercise.

This was reported by the Vanguard newspaper on Monday, January 9 in its publication that delegates of NAHCON met with delegates of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to pen the MoU in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The MoU between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia allows 95,000 pilgrims for this year's Hajj exercise. photo: National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the agreement was penned down by Amb. Zubair Dada, the minister of state for foreign affairs on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria.

Also present at the signing of the MoU is the CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and three other executive commissioners of the board.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Content of the MoU

According to the report, it was gathered that some of the major high points of the MoU include the increase in slots for Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 Hajj exercise later this year in Saudi Arabia.

This means Nigeria will have 95000 pilgrims this year with 75,000 to be spread across all 36 states including the FCT and the remaining 20,000 for private tour operators.

The Saudi Arabian government at the signing of the MoU assured Nigerians of quality welfare and a better Hajj than that in 2022.

Ahmad Sindi, chairman of the Mutawwif of African Non- Arab made this known when the NAHCON delegates met with him.

Sindi also revealed that accommodation and comfortability have been increased while stating that the 2023 Hajj exercise makes use of a double deck at the Mashair for a number of countries.

He advised that preparatory activities by prospective participants should be commence in earnest to ensure a seamless Hajj exercise in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng