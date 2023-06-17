The Imo State government has sponsored 200 Muslim pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj exercise in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Governor Hope Uzodimma presided over the flag-off at the Imo State government house in Owerri, where he received all 200 beneficiaries

It was gathered that it would be the first time in 10 years since the Imo State government sponsored Muslims for Hajj

Imo, Owerri - The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has flagged off the 2023 hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for Muslim pilgrims in the State.

Governor Uzodimma, at the Government House exco chambers in Owerri, charged the 200 Muslims in the State going for Haji to be true ambassadors of the State and be of good behaviour.

The 200 beneficiaries of the 2023 hajj pilgrimage in a group photo at the State House in Imo State: Photo Credit: Gov Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The Governor appreciated the Muslim community in the State for their understanding and reassured them of continued peace for all.

Some beneficiaries took turns praying and showering encomia on the Governor for assisting their spiritual Prosperity and celebrating with them.

Hajj for Imo State Muslims first of its kind in over 10 years - Beneficiary

According to one of the speakers:

"I am the only person in Ideato that will go to haji, sponsored by the State Government."

They added that it had been over ten years since any administration sponsored the haji pilgrimage.

While assuring the Governor of their support for his second term bidding, they also prayed that God would provide the necessary support for his continuation as the next Governor of the State come November 11th.

