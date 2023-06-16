Constable Nura Mande, the police officer who returned hundreds of dollars belonging to a hajj pilgrim, has been rewarded handsomely for his patriotism

Mende was rewarded with a ticket to attend the 2023 hajj pilgrim exercise in the holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

It was gathered that his excellent deed happened in 2022 when an older woman, Hajiya Hadiza Usman, misplaced her money that Officer Mende later found

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Constable Nura Mande, a policeman who found and returned $800 Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) to a Katsina pilgrim in 2022, has been rewarded with a sponsored trip to participate in the 2023 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, this development was disclosed on Friday, June 16, via a statement released by CSP Gambo Isah, the Public Relations Officer, Zone 14 police division of the Katsina State Police Command.

The $800 returned by the police constable was said to have belonged to an aged woman from Kusada LGA. Photo: Police Force HQ

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the returned money belonged to Hajiya Hadiza Usman, an aged woman from Kusada local government area in Katsina.

However, the statement did not mention the name of the person who gave the Hajj seat to the policeman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mr Isah added that the person who promised to reward the officer with a Hajj seat in 2023 for his honesty had fulfilled the promise.

Katsina Police Command honours Constable Mende's patriotic act

He said:

“As I am telling you this, Nura Mande is presently in Saudi Arabia for this Year’s Hajj.

“We thank the Almighty Allah and the good people of the state for their prayers, gifts, and support to the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The police received a commendation letter from the Commissioner of Police for projecting a good image of the police.

Policeman Who Returned Missing Dollars Gets N250,000 Reward

Similarly, in an earlier report, constable Nure Mende of the Katsina state police command received a cash gift of N250,000 as a reward for his good deeds.

The officer was said to have returned some missing dollar notes belonging to a female Hajj pilgrim.

His patriotic and honest action earned him another honorary award from the police force.

Source: Legit.ng