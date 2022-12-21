Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia will get a refund of N107m

Announcing this development, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said the refund was due to poor services pilgrims got during Hajj

The commission said the funds will be sent to the state pilgrim board for appropriate disbursement to affected pilgrims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has refunded SR542,033 (N107,864,567) to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the poor feeding services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mutawwifs, the company in charge of the welfare of Nigeria and other non-Arab nations, was said to have rendered poor service to pilgrims, especially in feeding.

NAHCON said the money refunded by Saudi Arabia will be disbursed to pilgrims through their various state pilgrim boards. Photo: NAHCON

Confirming this development, a statement by NAHCON stated that the refund made by Saudi Arabia was in response to a series of letters sent to the company over its poor services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj exercise.

The stamen reads:

“In order for the company to maintain the National relationship between the commission, the sum of S R542, 033 has been deducted from the amount of the Masha’ir feeding contract.”

Meanwhile, NAHCON chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Ahmad Bin Abbas Sindi, said the refund made by the company further corrects the wrong done by the Saudi company in charge of the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He said:

“I really want to thank my counterparts from the Mutawwifs for this role in ensuring that they refunded the money paid for services not rendered or poorly delivered.”

In contrast, NAHCON’s assistant director of information and publication division, Mousa Ubandawaki, revealed that the money refunded by the Saudi Arabian company has yet to get to the commission.

When asked how the commission intends to disburse the money back to pilgrims, he revealed this development.

He, however, noted that when the funds get to the board, they will be distributed across to all the state pilgrim boards, who will be responsible for disbursing the money to the affected pilgrims.

