Nigerians are sceptical about President Bola Tinubu's recent knack for signing bills into law

While some are on his side for starting on a good note, others believe he may have been doing this as a show-off to get validation from Nigerians

President Tinubu recently signed the Data Protection Bill into law, which will protect the data and information of Nigerians

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill of 2023 into law.

The national commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Vincent Olatunji, announced in Abuja during a workshop.

The Data Protection Act will protect the personal data and information of citizens. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to Sahara Reporters, the Data Protection Act will give a legal framework to protect personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

The bill was said to have been earlier sent to the National Assembly for legislation in April by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With the approval of the bill turn Act, it automatically revamps the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) into the Nigeria Data Protection Commission.

This means the commission will be headed by a national commissioner who will regulate any attempt to infringe on people's personal data and information.

The Data Protection Bill becomes the third bill President Tinubu assented to in less than two weeks, with the most recent one being the Student Loan Act that he approved on Monday, June 12.

Netizen reacts to President Tinubu's signing spree

Meanwhile, there are mixed reactions on social media over President Tinubu's recent knack for signing bills into law.

Some netizens credited the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the bills were passed during his tenure at the national assembly.

Cyrus Ademola with the Twitter handle, @CyrusAdemola said:

"These are bills passed under Buhari. When did putting pen to paper to sign a bill a workload for president now? APC just beats drums to everything their agbado father do"

H.L. Abubakar said:

"I hated Buhari’s go-slow style, but I believe Tinubu is too hasty. Policies that impact people's lives need to be well thought out."

Omo-Owa said:

"You guys were forewarned that BAT don’t sleep, a taskmaster with very high work rate, but it seems many don’t believe what BRF said.

"But we are all seeing it now, at least before signing those bills, he must have been sufficiently briefed, and that takes a whole lot of time."

Irewole said:

"I hope for our sakes, this man read these bills before asserting.

"Otherwise these repeated attempts to show workings will come unstuck at the seam!"

Report Explains Why FG's Loan Act Isn’t Favourable to Students

In another development, education experts and stakeholders have criticised one of the clauses stipulated in the Student Loan Act.

Clause 3 of the Student Loan Act says students will only be granted loans to pay tuition fees.

However, this is contrary to the existing provision of the law of the 1999 constitution that prohibits tuition charges in federal institutions.

Source: Legit.ng