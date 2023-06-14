A key chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has described President Bola Tinubu as an action man

Galadima said the decisions Tinubu had taken so far as Nigeria's leader are an indication that he is determined to make Nigeria better

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) member, therefore, urged the president to sustain the tempo

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of an opposition party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said the decisions taken so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are spot on.

Galadima spoke on Monday, June 12, during the inauguration of the Nuite De-Paris Restaurant, in Abuja, the nation's capital city, The Cable reported.

Buba Galadima has expressed admiration for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Buba Galadima, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Buba Galadima full of praise for President Bola Tinubu

He stated that Tinubu is starting well as president, adding that he hopes the tempo will be maintained.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far."

Furthermore, Galadima prayed and hoped that "the action man" would continue the work he was doing to make Nigeria a better place for everyone.

Legit.ng reports that Galadima is a staunch critic of the past administration led by Muhammadu Buhari.

Rabiu Kwankwaso opens up on President Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Galadima's political associate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, opened up about ministerial appointment from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kwankwaso said the issue of being a minister under President Tinubu’s cabinet came up during their meeting at the Villa.

President Bola Tinubu appeals to leadership of 10th NASS

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu on Tuesday, June 13, asked the new leadership of the 10th national assembly to work with him.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, President Tinubu said it is time to get on with the business of the people.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 13, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas were elected as the president of the Senate and speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng