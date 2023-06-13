An aide to former PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has sent a key message to Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu

Phrank Shaibu on Monday, June 12, urged Tinubu to allow the judiciary to be independent and not be intimidated by his government

Tinubu in his Democracy Day speech, said illegal court orders used to truncate the country’s democracy would not be allowed, this was not well received by some elements in the country

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to former the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to intimidate the judicial arm of government.

During his Democracy Day speech on Monday, June 12, Tinubu said illegal court orders used to truncate the country’s democracy would not be allowed.

Atiku's aide slams Tinubu over democracy day speech

“It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated,” the president had said.

In a statement on Monday, Shaibu wondered if Tinubu was aiming at imposing a dictatorship rule on the country, The Cable reported.

“What is an illegal court order?” he said.

He said it was funny that Tinubu, who had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of court orders, could turn around to threaten the judiciary now that he has found his way into power, Vanguard report added.

“Is it an order that Bola Tinubu finds unfavourable? Is it within his powers to determine what order to obey and which one to disregard?

“If he is sure of electoral victory in the last election, then he should be confident and stop trying to intimidate the judiciary and compromise opposition politicians with appointments,” Shaibu added.

Democracy Day: President Bola Tinubu speaks on Atiku, Obi’s court cases

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 12, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)'s Peter Obi approached the court because they disagreed with the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

President Tinubu stated that his two main opponents are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions.

The Nigerian leader also declared democracy as “the best form of government invented by man.

2023 election: Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu

Atiku and Obi petitioned the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, urging it to nullify Tinubu’s victory owing to alleged rampant malpractices during the conduct of the February presidential election.

They accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electronic process in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC's) Tinubu.

Atiku emerged second in the race, while LP’s Obi came third.

