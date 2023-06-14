Media entrepreneur and prominent South-south politician, Ben Murray-Bruce, has made a flattering social media post about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In the post, the founder of Silverbird Group said President Bola Tinubu's financial background will help his administration

Murray Bruce submitted that in Tinubu's era, businesspersons will have to earn their position in the Nigerian economy

FCT, Abuja - Ben Murray-Bruce, the senator who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th national assembly, on Wednesday, June 14, said corrupt businessmen in Nigeria will have a hard time.

Murray-Bruce stated that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president will usher in new routines which will make life difficult for financial criminals.

Ben Murray-Bruce says fraudsters can no longer visit the presidential villa at night to obtain import duty exemptions and tax waivers. Photo credit: Ben Murray-Bruce

Source: Facebook

'How businessmen can survive in Bola Tinubu presidency': Murray-Bruce

Murray-Bruce, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ignored his party allegiance and spoke positively about President Tinubu, a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, is the first President of Nigeria with a financial background.

“Let me tell our 419 businessmen some hard truths. Your days of going to the villa at night to get import duty exemptions, tax waivers, fraudulent judgement claims and bogus business deals are over.

“Focus on legitimate business deals.

“Tinubu will not pick a winner like past Presidents. This time you will have to earn your position in the Nigerian Economy.”

Netizens react to Murray-Bruce's latest tweet about Tinubu

As expected, the media entrepreneur's post elicited reactions, a significant portion of which were reproving.

@LEOBLASTY wrote:

"This once don dey find favour."

@stanley1623 said:

"PDP members the most uncoordinated people."

@gwenshuga commented:

"Oga rest, no appointments for you."

Murray-Bruce congratulates President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Murray-Bruce heaped praises on President Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce, a chieftain of the PDP, congratulated the new Nigerian leader.

Jim Ovia pockets over N14 billion in 8 hours as Tinubu suspends Emefiele

Legit.ng also reported that Zenith Bank's founder, Jim Ovia, saw his wealth skyrocket as Nigeria's stock market soared to its highest level since July 2008 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the first trading day following the ouster of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

During regular market hours, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, Ovia made a whopping N14.2 billion as stock traders rushed bank shares.

Source: Legit.ng